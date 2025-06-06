Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

CRT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 262.62% and a net margin of 88.08%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0808 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous may 25 dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.