Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.5%
CRT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 262.62% and a net margin of 88.08%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.