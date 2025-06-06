Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $736.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 42.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 493,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 161,163 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

