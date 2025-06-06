Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $736.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 42.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.