Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

