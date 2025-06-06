Cora Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 371,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.