Comparing Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trevena and Incannex Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 1 0 0 2.00 Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Trevena currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 375.29%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevena is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

Trevena has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 7.63, meaning that its stock price is 663% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevena and Incannex Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $443,000.00 2.28 -$40.29 million ($47.04) -0.02 Incannex Healthcare $98,000.00 53.76 -$18.46 million ($1.21) -0.15

Incannex Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevena. Incannex Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A N/A -119.55% Incannex Healthcare N/A -289.30% -154.96%

Summary

Trevena beats Incannex Healthcare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. Trevena, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

