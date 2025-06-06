Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,095. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

