Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $2,056,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,632 shares in the company, valued at $117,361,883.44. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $1,223,130.36.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40.

Snowflake stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

