Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,714,000 after buying an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $370.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.81 and a 200 day moving average of $374.00. Aon plc has a one year low of $282.98 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

