Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $545.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

