Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VXUS stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Free Report

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

