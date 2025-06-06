Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.65 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.05). Approximately 2,265,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,672,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.83) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £157.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.05.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 33,166 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.60 ($27,022.81). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

