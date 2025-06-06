Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.25. 152,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,228,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEP. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,742,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 252,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

