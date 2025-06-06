Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 1044085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

