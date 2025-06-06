Burkett Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

