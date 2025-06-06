Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,570.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,971.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,929.08.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

