Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331.60 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 181351531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.25 ($4.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340 ($4.62).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.85. The firm has a market cap of £47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £542,717.04 ($736,986.75). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

