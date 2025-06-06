Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $165.54 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.