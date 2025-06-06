Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $326.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $327.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

