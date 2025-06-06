Atwater Malick LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 338,316 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,271,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

