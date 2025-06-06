Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases Shares of 12,171 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

