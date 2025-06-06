Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New $275,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $152.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

