Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires Shares of 3,890 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL opened at $63.09 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
