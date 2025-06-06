Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires Shares of 1,418 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $403.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.18. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

