Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 4,835 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Ramaco Resources comprises 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,862,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $531.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.28. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,168,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,068.85. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $722,129.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,816.49. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on METC

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.