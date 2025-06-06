Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.8%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

