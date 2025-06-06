Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of IES by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IES by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $8,497,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IES by 17,886.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,790,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,722 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,848,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,923,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,912,450. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $270.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.70. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.