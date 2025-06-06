Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,431 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,985,000 after acquiring an additional 148,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 995,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 111,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,587,000 after buying an additional 417,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,728,000 after buying an additional 236,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AOS opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

