Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Posts Earnings Results

Anexo Group (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 9.90 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Anexo Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Anexo Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.81) on Friday. Anexo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.01 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.56. The company has a market capitalization of £69.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Anexo Group

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

