AGH Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after buying an additional 960,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after buying an additional 728,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $230,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
SHW stock opened at $357.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
