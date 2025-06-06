AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 819 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

