Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for approximately 0.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $9,148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 532,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.