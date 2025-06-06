ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3442467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

