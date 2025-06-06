Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

