Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Accenture by 30.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 25.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Accenture by 48.1% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.07 and its 200-day moving average is $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.14.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

