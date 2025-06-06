A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE PFE opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

