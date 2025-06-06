626 Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:BUD opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $71.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

