626 Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

626 Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4%

T stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

