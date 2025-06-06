626 Financial LLC Acquires 56,381 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 984.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

