3,020 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 947,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.