2,420 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $406,728,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $180.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,191 shares of company stock valued at $694,978. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

