1,734 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research cut shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

