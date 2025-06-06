10,115 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,115 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.74.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

