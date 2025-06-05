Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 639.8 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $731.82 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $513.60 and a 1 year high of $744.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $690.61 and its 200 day moving average is $648.22.

Zurich Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Zurich Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

