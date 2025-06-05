Zircuit (ZRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.41 Million

Zircuit (ZRC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Zircuit has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zircuit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Zircuit has a market cap of $61.94 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,884.50 or 1.00234079 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,731.42 or 1.00087783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit was first traded on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,194,923,458 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.02897345 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $28,950,175.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.