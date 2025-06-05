YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and traded as high as $46.17. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 71,774 shares changing hands.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.05.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $935.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

