Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.99 Million

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $217.65 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,884.50 or 1.00234079 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,731.42 or 1.00087783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,212,419,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,401,316 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,212,369,303.6085 with 1,862,363,770.2388916 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.02915924 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

