Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The firm has a market cap of £525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.36.

Wickes Group last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

In other news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £100,525.40 ($136,231.74). 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wickes is one of the UK's best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

