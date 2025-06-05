Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 346,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.71 and its 200 day moving average is $253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

