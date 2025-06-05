Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 191,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 64,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

PBR stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 17.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

