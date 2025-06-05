Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3,957.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

